Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47 in California

The Oakland Athletics announced that former Major League Baseball star Jeremy Giambi has died.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi," the A's said in a statement on Twitter. "We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends."

The Associated Press reported that the former outfielder and first baseman died at his parents' home in Southern California on Wednesday.

He was 47.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Giambi spent six seasons in the bigs, having played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, A's, and Boston Red Sox.

"The Phillies are saddened to hear the news of Jeremy Giambi's tragic passing," the team said in a statement on Twitter. "Our condolences go out to his family during this very difficult time."

According to CNN, Giambi last played ball in 2003 after playing in Boston.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family," the Red Sox said in a statement on Twitter.

During his time with the A's, Jeremy played alongside his older brother Jason.