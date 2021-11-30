Watch
Former Alabama track star, Olympian killed in shootout

LENNOX MCLENDON/AP
FILE - U.S. athlete Carl Lewis raises his arms in victory as he wins the 100-meter final ahead of third-place Emmit King, left, at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, June 18, 1984. A former University of Alabama track star and Olympian was killed in a shootout with another man, authorities say. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, identified Emmit King and Willie Albert Wells as the two men who died after exchanging gunfire in Bessemer on Sunday, AL.com reported. King, 62, was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he didn’t compete. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a former University of Alabama track star and Olympian was killed in a shootout with another man.

AL.com reports that the Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Emmit King and Willie Albert Wells as the two men who died after exchanging gunfire in Bessemer on Sunday.

The 62-year-old King was a sprinter and a member of the U.S. relay team for the Summer Olympics in 1984 and 1988, but he didn't compete.

He was the 1983 NCAA national champion in the 100 meters while he ran for Alabama.

According to the Associated Press, King also won the bronze in the 100 meters at the first World Championships in 1983.

Authorities said King and Wells knew each other and were arguing when they both pulled out guns and fired.

The AP reported that King died at the scene, and Wells was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

