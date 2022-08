DENVER (AP) — Wilmer Flores delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, Evan Longoria had a grand slam among his three hits and the San Francisco Giants averted a series sweep by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-8.

Elehuris Montero homered for the third time in three games for Colorado.

Randal Grichuk and Brian Serven also homered.

The Rockies came back from three- and two-run deficits late to tie it, before the Giants finally prevailed to snap a four-game losing streak.