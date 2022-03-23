Watch
Ex-Rockie Jon Gray looks forward to leading young Rangers staff

John Bazemore/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:45:00-04

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — After seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray moved on to the Texas Rangers in the offseason with a four-year, $56 million contract.

“It’s a breath of fresh air. It almost feels like another life,” Gray said Wednesday at the Rangers’ spring training home. “It helps me enjoy baseball more, too.”

The 30-year-old right-hander figures to be the anchor of the rotation in the wake of a 102-loss season that resulted in Texas overhauling its roster and bringing in free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien as well as trading for Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver.

“It’s definitely cool to be in this position," Gray said. "I can be helpful to the younger guys. But it’s also exciting because I know we’re starting something that’s going to last a while. It’s really cool to be a part of that."

