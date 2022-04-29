Watch
Duchene scores in shootout, Predators rally to beat Avs 5-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene, right, skates away after scoring on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 29, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Matt Duchene scored the lone goal of the shootout and David Rittich stopped all three attempts as the Nashville Predators rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Duchene also scored in regulation, along with Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm to help the Predators move into the first wild-card spot with a game remaining.

Rittich stopped 42 shots as he stepped in for injured goaltender Juuse Saros. He came up big in the shootout.

Cale Makar, Logan O'Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher scored for Colorado, the top seed in the Western Conference.

By gaining a point, the Avalanche now have 119 and broke the franchise mark of 118 held by the 2000-01 team that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

