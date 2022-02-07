Watch
Dolphins hire Aurora native Mike McDaniel as head coach

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. On Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, the Miami Dolphins announced they have hired McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
mike mcdaniel
Posted at 11:51 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:51:48-05

The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and Aurora native Mike McDaniel as their new coach, making him the first minority candidate to get hired so far this offseason.

McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

Flores sued the league, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

McDaniel is an Aurora native and graduated in 2001 from Smoky Hill High School before attending Yale.

