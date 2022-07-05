Watch Now
Dodgers beat Rockies 5-3 as Thompson's 3-run HR backs Urías

Posted at 6:39 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 08:39:55-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trayce Thompson hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

Mookie Betts added an RBI single with two outs in the inning to help the Dodgers earn their eighth straight victory on the Fourth of July.

Julio Urías won his fourth consecutive start. He allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven in six innings.

Colorado got solo homers from Jose Iglesias and C.J. Cron.

Kyle Freeland took the loss. He gave up four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
