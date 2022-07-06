Watch Now
Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 06, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs to power the Los Angeles Dodgers past the last-place Colorado Rockies 5-2.

The victory pushed the Dodgers' NL West lead to 5 1/2 games over San Diego, their largest of the season.

Rookie Ryan Pepiot got the victory. He was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day to make his fourth career start.

Colorado's Kris Bryant homered for the first time since last September. That snapped a career-worst 38-game homerless streak for Bryant.

