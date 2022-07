Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on Betts' infield single in 9th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts' infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 to complete a three-game sweep.

Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth.

Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles.

Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, and pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.