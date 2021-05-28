Dick's Sporting Goods Park to move to full capacity starting July 4

DENVER – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will start operating at nearly full capacity for Colorado Rapids games starting July 4, the club announced Thursday.

Since late April, around 7,900 fans – 44% of the stadium’s capacity – have been able to watch the Rapids in person, but the stadium’s capacity will more than double starting with the teams July 4 match against Seattle Sounders FC.

The Rapids said that the stadium will be at full capacity save for a few specific areas due to Major League Soccer rules. There will hand sanitizer stations around the venue, cleaning and sanitation protocols before and after events, and no cash will be accepted, the Rapids said.

Season ticket holders will likely be able to return to their regular seats, the club said, adding that it would be sending out more information to those ticketholders by the end of the week.

Tickets for the July 4 match and other remaining home games will go on sale on June 4. People can sign up for presale access by clicking here.

“We’re delighted to finally welcome our fans back to a full capacity DICK’S Sporting Goods Park,” said Pádraig Smith, the Rapids executive vice president and general manager. “It’s a moment we’ve eagerly anticipated since games were suspended last year and we couldn’t be more thankful to our local health authorities for their tireless efforts in helping us reach this milestone and to our fans for their patience and continued support as we worked to re-open the stadium in a safe manner. I know I speak for everyone at the club when I say we can’t wait to experience the atmosphere of a full stadium with our supporters on July 4.”

The move to full capacity for the outdoor stadium will come shortly before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game is held at Coors Field, which the governor and Denver’s mayor have said they expect will be held at full capacity.

Earlier this week, Ball Arena – where the Nuggets and Avalanche are currently playing in their respective league’s playoffs – was allowed to increase its capacity to 10,500, about 57% of the venue’s capacity.

