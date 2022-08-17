Denver Nuggets announce regular season schedule for 2022-23

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets announced their 2022-2023 schedule Wednesday afternoon, with the first game slotted for Oct. 19 against the Utah Jazz.

Most NBA teams will also open the season on Oct. 19, with four opening the day prior, according to the Associated Press.

Seventeen of the Nuggets' first 28 games are away, but they return home on Dec. 18. After this date, 15 of the subsequent 19 games are at Ball Arena.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 17, 11am

The Nuggets will play on Christmas Day against the Phoenix Suns at home.

The team's longest road trip comes in March, when they are away for five straight games from March 14 through 22. According to the team, it will travel more miles than any other in the Western Conference this season. They're expected to be on the road for about 50,000 miles.

The final day of the regular season is April 9. Every team will compete on this day, according to the Associated Press.

Click here to see the Nuggets' full regular season schedule.

Full and partial season memberships are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Click here or here for more details on tickets or call 303-287-3865.