Denver, Minnesota State match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

Michael Dwyer/AP
Denver's Carter Savoie (8) celebrates his winning goal with Bobby Brink (24) and Cole Guttman (19) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Michigan, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship in Saturday night's matchup with Minnesota State, which is hoping for its first.

It will be the bluebloods vs. the new blood in the Frozen Four final Saturday night.

Denver forward Bobby Brink says the Pioneers have high standards and the only way to meet them is to win a national championship.

Minnesota State is well on its way to setting the standard. The Mavericks have won 38 games this season and that's the most in college hockey.

MSU also reached the Frozen Four last season but lost in the semis.

