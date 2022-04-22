Watch
Curry, Poole, Thompson lead Warriors past Nuggets, 118-113

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, looks to pass the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends in the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:18 AM, Apr 22, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole scored 27 points each, Klay Thompson made six 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and the Golden State Warriors muscled past the Denver Nuggets 118-113 on Thursday night to take a 3-0 lead in the playoff series.

Draymond Green added a key steal from Nikola Jokic, who finished with 37 points and 18 rebounds, and the Warriors closed on a 9-2 run to put the Nuggets on the cusp of elimination.

Golden State can wrap up the series Sunday in Denver.

Teams facing a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series are 0-143.

