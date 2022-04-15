Watch
Cubs take down Rockies 5-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias lines out against Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele to end the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 15, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2.

Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland.

Kris Bryant went 2 for 5 as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the opener of Bryant's second series against his former team.

Bryant was traded by the Cubs to San Francisco last season and signed with the Rockies after the lockout.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
