Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Cubs beat Rockies 6-4

Cubs Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant, right, reacts after striking out as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes heads to the dugout to end the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Cubs Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:25 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 07:25:43-04

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs.

Nick Madrigal had three hits and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs.

Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. The outfielder from Japan has reached base in all nine games to begin his Cubs career.

Rowan Wick won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save. Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies.

The Cubs roughed up Colorado starter Austin Gomber for five runs — four earned — in 4 1/3 innings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018