CSU's Trey McBride drafted by Cardinals with 55th overall pick

LAS VEGAS – Colorado’s own Trey McBride will continue his storied career as an Arizona Cardinal after he was picked 55th overall Friday in the second round of the NFL Draft.

McBride, who won the 2021 John Mackey Award at Colorado State University as the nation’s top tight end, was widely considered the best player at his position leading up to this year’s draft.

He was the first unanimous All-American in CSU history, continuing his stellar career after being a standout three-sport athlete at Fort Morgan High School. McBride was also named to the All-Mountain West first team last season and was named the PFF Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

McBride also earned All-America honors in 2020 but rounded out his career at CSU in 2021 by setting program records for receptions, receiving yards and 100-yard games for a tight end.

He also led all FBS tight ends in receptions, yards, and yards per game. In his senior season.

After starting a handful of games as a freshman, McBride went on to become one of the best Rams football players in school history. He finished his career with 164 receptions for 2100 yards and 10 touchdowns over 40 games played – to go along with a 69-yard rushing touchdown in his final season on a fake punt against Nevada.

At Fort Morgan High School, he had 89 catches for 1,737 yards and 23 touchdowns and also recorded 310 tackles and 14 sacks, earning all-conference honors all four years of high school. He was also a standout baseball and basketball player.

He is close with his family and is one of five children raised by Kate and Jen McBride. His older brother, Toby, played defense at Colorado State.

“McBride is solid in all phases and should appeal to every team looking for a combination tight end with early starting potential,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in a pre-draft analysis of McBride’s game.

One of McBride’s mentors is fellow Fort Morgan and CSU alum Joel Dreessen, who also played for the Broncos. And while Denver had its eyes on him, it wasn’t believed he would slip all the way to pick No. 64 in the second round.

McBride spoke with Denver7 Sports’ Nick Rothschild after his pro day earlier this year, saying he was very excited about the upcoming draft and calling the chance to play in the NFL a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Ahead of the draft this week, he told reporters exactly what the team who drafts him will be getting.

“They’re getting a competitor, a playmaker, and a guy that’s going to give it their all. A guy that you won’t have to worry about off the field, a guy that leads by example – does everything the right way. And most importantly, a winner,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m at. I just need an opportunity somewhere, and whoever takes a chance on me is going to make a good pick.”