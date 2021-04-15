CONCACAF Nations League Finals coming to Empower Field at Mile High this June

DENVER – Empower Field at Mile High will host the American, Mexican, Honduran and Costa Rican men’s national soccer teams in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League Finals this June.

Approximately 32,000 fans will be allowed to attend the matches (42.6% of capacity) as of now, though a final decision on the number of tickets that will be sold will be announced in the weeks ahead. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 26. People interested in attending any of the matches can click here to learn more.

Top-seeded Mexico will square off with fourth-seeded Costa Rica, and the third-seeded U.S. will play the No. 2 seed Honduras in matches scheduled for Thursday, June 3. The seeds were determined during group play in 2019.

The winner of each match will play in the finals on Sunday, June 6, and the losers of the first two matches will play the same day in the third-place match.

“The 2019 group stage was a huge success in delivering more competitive football for all men’s national teams across Concacaf. Now we can look forward to a great final four in the outstanding facility that is Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, and to crowning a first ever Concacaf Nations League champion,” said CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montaglian.

“We could not be happier that Denver was selected to host the inaugural Concacaf Nations League Finals at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Matthew Payne, executive director of the Denver Sports Commission. “We’re always excited to showcase our world-class stadium and welcoming downtown to visiting soccer fans.”

The finals had originally been set to take place last June in Texas but were postponed. The finals will be the predecessor to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will be played in Las Vegas in August and includes the four teams playing in the Nations League Finals.

