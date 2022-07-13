Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Comcast-Altitude: Second mediation effort does not bring closure to TV blackout

Three years of regular season Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids local game broadcasts (2019-21) have been unavailable on Comcast in Colorado.
APTOPIX Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey
John Bazemore/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
APTOPIX Stanley Cup Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 20:46:33-04

The Comcast-Altitude TV blackout is threatening to impact a fourth consecutive season of local Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids game broadcasts.

A second mediation attempt on Tuesday to resolve their ongoing antitrust lawsuit did not provide a resolution, according to Comcast spokeswomen Leslie Oliver. It is unclear when the parties will meet again.

But it’s now possible the blackout will extend into fall when the Avalanche and Nuggets begin their respective 2022-23 seasons.

“We appreciate the court’s efforts to facilitate these conversations,” Oliver said in a statement to The Denver Post. “We are fans of the Avs, Nuggets and Rapids, and we share the Colorado hockey fans’ excitement around the Avs amazing Stanley Cup win. We’ve presented options for some time to Altitude for how we could carry the games without raising rates for all Comcast customers. And we continue to remain open to continuing discussions with Altitude.”

Altitude did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018