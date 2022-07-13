Comcast-Altitude: Second mediation effort does not bring closure to TV blackout

The Comcast-Altitude TV blackout is threatening to impact a fourth consecutive season of local Avalanche, Nuggets and Rapids game broadcasts.

A second mediation attempt on Tuesday to resolve their ongoing antitrust lawsuit did not provide a resolution, according to Comcast spokeswomen Leslie Oliver. It is unclear when the parties will meet again.

But it’s now possible the blackout will extend into fall when the Avalanche and Nuggets begin their respective 2022-23 seasons.

“We appreciate the court’s efforts to facilitate these conversations,” Oliver said in a statement to The Denver Post. “We are fans of the Avs, Nuggets and Rapids, and we share the Colorado hockey fans’ excitement around the Avs amazing Stanley Cup win. We’ve presented options for some time to Altitude for how we could carry the games without raising rates for all Comcast customers. And we continue to remain open to continuing discussions with Altitude.”

Altitude did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

