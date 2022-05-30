Colorado's 23-game home unbeaten streak ends with 3-1 loss

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nashville ended the Colorado Rapids' team record 23-game home unbeaten streak, winning 3-1 behind two goals from Hany Mukhtar.

Colorado had not lost a Major League Soccer regular-season home game since a 3-1 defeat to Austin on April 24 last year.

The home regular-season unbeaten run was tied for the fourth-longest in MLS history. Houston set the record of 30 from 2011-13.

Both of Mukhtar's goals for Nashville (6-4-4) came in the first half, the first in the 15th minute, assisted by Daniel Lovitz, and the second in the 17th minute, assisted by Luke Haakenson.