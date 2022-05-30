Watch
Colorado's 23-game home unbeaten streak ends with 3-1 loss

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta, right, pursues the ball with Nashville SC midfielder Sean Davis in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 5:45 AM, May 30, 2022
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nashville ended the Colorado Rapids' team record 23-game home unbeaten streak, winning 3-1 behind two goals from Hany Mukhtar.

Colorado had not lost a Major League Soccer regular-season home game since a 3-1 defeat to Austin on April 24 last year.

The home regular-season unbeaten run was tied for the fourth-longest in MLS history. Houston set the record of 30 from 2011-13.

Both of Mukhtar's goals for Nashville (6-4-4) came in the first half, the first in the 15th minute, assisted by Daniel Lovitz, and the second in the 17th minute, assisted by Luke Haakenson.

