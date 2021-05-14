Colorado Rockies approved to welcome 35,000 fans starting June 1 after getting the OK from the DDPHE

DENVER – If you’re ready to play ball – or rather, watch the Rockies play ball – we’ve got some good news: Coors Field will welcome you and 34,999 other fans to watch them play starting June 1.

The Colorado Rockies announced Friday they received approval from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) to increase capacity at Coors Field to 70% - up from the 42.6% they were allowed back in early March.

That means 35,000 fans in total will be able to watch the Rockies play on the field this summer.

“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” said Rockies President Greg Feasel in a statement. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”

We know what you’re wondering: What about the masks?

The Rockies said in a statement they’re still operating under the previous variance, which mandates wearing a mask when inside Coors Field. That variance, however, expires on May 16, when Denver is expected to move to “Level Clear.”

It’s unclear at this point what type of restrictions will remain in place. Denver officials will release more information on that soon.

Ticket sales for Rockies’ home games from June 1 – June 20 will begin on Monday, May 17. Information about that can be found here. A detailed list of safety protocols and policies can be found at here.