Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Colorado parts ways with offensive coordinator Chiaverini

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado offensive coordinator Darin Chiaverini jokes with fans after an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Darin Chiaverini
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 13:47:59-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Karl Dorrell parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini after a season in which the Buffaloes struggled to move the ball.

Chiaverini, who also doubled as the receivers coach, oversaw an offense that averaged 257.4 yards per game. It was the team's lowest figure since 1964.

They also averaged 18.8 points as Colorado wrapped up a 4-8 season with a loss at Utah. Chiaverini served as the offensive coordinator or co-coordinator in five of his six seasons.

Dorrell plans to soon fill both roles. He’s currently recruiting ahead of the early signing period.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018