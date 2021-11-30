Colorado has a new professional sports team: ultimate frisbee

Colorado is now home to the newest professional team in the American Ultimate Disc League — the Colorado Summit.

The team is one of 25 across the United States and Canada that will play in the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL). The Colorado Summit is the first professional ultimate team in the state, though Colorado has been home to many top club, youth and college ultimate teams.

Colorado Summit

Ultimate Frisbee, often just called ultimate, was created in 1969 and has since attracted more than 8 million players to join in across more than 100 countries. You may even see it in the 2028 Olympics. Ultimate is typically played on a field about the size of a football field, however end zones are 20 yards long. Fourteen players are on the field at one time, with seven from each team. Scoring is similar to football, where a team must throw the disc into the opposing team's end zone and catch it to score a point. Once a player catches the disc, they cannot run. Click here to learn more about the game's rules.

Anybody who wants a shot at playing on the professional team is welcome to attend tryouts in January. Keep an eye on the Colorado Summit website here (it's not yet live).

Starting next summer, the Colorado Summit will begin playing at the University of Denver’s Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. The AUDL will announce the schedule in the spring. All games are streamed live on AUDL.TV.

The Colorado Summit will also hold youth clinics in the summer of 2022. This will include outreach to underprivileged communities to introduce kids to ultimate and the state's professional players.

The AUDL said it is currently renegotiating national television deals. In past seasons FS1, FS2, DraftKings and ESPN have been its national broadcast partners, the AUDL said.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the steps near the clocktower facing the Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium (2240 Buchtel Boulevard South). Team owners, local officials, pro athletes and youth players will attend.