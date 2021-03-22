Colorado girls shine in first-ever state wrestling tournament

Denver7 Sports takes a look at the sights and sounds from CHSAA's first-ever sanctioned girls wrestling state championship tournament in Pueblo. Find the individual and team winners below.

STATE CHAMPIONS

100 lbs - Morgan Johnson, Loveland

105 lbs - Persaeus Gomez, Pomona

111 lbs - Israel Resendez, Denver East

118 lbs - Nicole Koch, Olathe

127 lbs - Savannah Cosme, Chatfield

136 lbs - Alicen Dillard, Pomona

147 lbs - Kierstin Myers, Olathe

161 lbs - Navea Garcia, Platte Valley

185 lbs - Taylor Knox, Calhan

215 lbs - Ciara Monger, Calhan

TEAM SCORES

1.) Chatfield - 91.0

2.) Pomona - 65.0

3.) Calhan - 32.0

4.) Olathe - 48.0

5.) Mesa Ridge - 45.5

6.) Loveland - 44.0

7.) Doherty - 42.5

8.) Denver East - 37.0

T-9.) Fort Lupton - 36.0

T-9.) Legacy - 36.0