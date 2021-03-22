Colorado girls shine in first-ever state wrestling tournament

Denver7 Sports takes a look at the sights and sounds from CHSAA's first-ever sanctioned girls wrestling state championship tournament in Pueblo. Find the individual and team winners below.
STATE CHAMPIONS
100 lbs - Morgan Johnson, Loveland
105 lbs - Persaeus Gomez, Pomona
111 lbs - Israel Resendez, Denver East
118 lbs - Nicole Koch, Olathe
127 lbs - Savannah Cosme, Chatfield
136 lbs - Alicen Dillard, Pomona
147 lbs - Kierstin Myers, Olathe
161 lbs - Navea Garcia, Platte Valley
185 lbs - Taylor Knox, Calhan
215 lbs - Ciara Monger, Calhan
TEAM SCORES
1.) Chatfield - 91.0
2.) Pomona - 65.0
3.) Calhan - 32.0
4.) Olathe - 48.0
5.) Mesa Ridge - 45.5
6.) Loveland - 44.0
7.) Doherty - 42.5
8.) Denver East - 37.0
T-9.) Fort Lupton - 36.0
T-9.) Legacy - 36.0