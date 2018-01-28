LITTLETON, Colo.—Officials from NOAA's Marine Debris Program say eight million metric tons of plastic waste enters our waterways every year.

In Littleton, some Colorado fishermen are looking to clean up local fishing waters because they believe that plastic lures are littering waters and affecting how fish grow in the area.

Erik Peiker, Ryan Weaver and Tyler Roley invested in a product they believe could make the water cleaner and safer for fish, which could mean better fishing. Denver7 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo met up with these local fishing guys to learn more about their product, Bio Bait.