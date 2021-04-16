Colorado Avalanche postpones 3 upcoming games after 3rd player tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche have suspended tonight’s game against Los Angeles Kings as well as two other upcoming games after a third player tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The games scheduled for April 16 and April 18, as well as the game against the St. Louis Blues on April 20, were postponed to a later date.

In a statement, the National Hockey League said they expected the Avs to be able to reopen their facilities for practice next Wednesday, April 21, in order to play against the Blues the following day.

“The Avalanche organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the statement from the NHL read.

Tickets for the games against the LA Kings, scheduled for April 16 and 18, will be valid for any rescheduled dates, the league said. Fans who purchased tickets to those games will get a email with more details.