Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Colorado Avalanche postpones 3 upcoming games after 3rd player tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) brings the puck up the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
cale makar colorado avalanche
Posted at 3:11 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 17:11:14-04

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche have suspended tonight’s game against Los Angeles Kings as well as two other upcoming games after a third player tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The games scheduled for April 16 and April 18, as well as the game against the St. Louis Blues on April 20, were postponed to a later date.

In a statement, the National Hockey League said they expected the Avs to be able to reopen their facilities for practice next Wednesday, April 21, in order to play against the Blues the following day.

“The Avalanche organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies,” the statement from the NHL read.

Tickets for the games against the LA Kings, scheduled for April 16 and 18, will be valid for any rescheduled dates, the league said. Fans who purchased tickets to those games will get a email with more details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018