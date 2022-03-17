Watch
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63

colorado state university michigan basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Michael Conroy/AP
Michigan guard Frankie Collins (10) drives past Colorado State guard Kendle Moore (3) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
colorado state university michigan basketball
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 14:48:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard.

He helped the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collins was pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion. He had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes.

Big man Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Dischon Thomas scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Colorado State.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018