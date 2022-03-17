Collins provides spark, Michigan beats Colorado State 75-63

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Frankie Collins provided the spark Michigan needed in a turbulent year for the Wolverines and coach Juwan Howard.

He helped the 11th-seeded Wolverines rally from a 15-point deficit to beat sixth-seeded Colorado State 75-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Collins was pressed into the starting lineup because starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out with a concussion. He had season highs of 14 points, six rebounds and 31 minutes.

Big man Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Dischon Thomas scored 15 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Colorado State.