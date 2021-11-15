Watch
Chacín agrees to $1.25M deal to stay with Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jhoulys Chacin pauses during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 4, 2021, in Denver. Chacín is staying with the Rockies, agreeing Saturday, Nov. 13, to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 15, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín is staying with the Colorado Rockies, agreeing to a guaranteed $1.25 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA in a career-high 45 relief appearances and one start for Colorado, which signed him on April 1 after he was released from a minor league contract by the Yankees near the end of spring training.

He became a free agent after the World Series.

Chacín is 81-89 with a 4.06 ERA in 227 starts and 76 relief appearances in 13 seasons

