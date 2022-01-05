Cale Makar's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.
Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net.
The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.
Colorado forward Logan O'Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar's game-winner.
UN FREAKING REAL— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 5, 2022
IT’S CALE MAKARRRRRR#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/AwmBwox5OV