Cale Makar's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) scores the game winning goal past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Chicago. The Avalanche won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cale Makar, Marc-Andre Fleury
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 00:03:53-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net.

The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.

Colorado forward Logan O'Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar's game-winner.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
