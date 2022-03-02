Watch
Burakovsky's late goal lifts Avalanche over Islanders 5-3

David Zalubowski/AP
New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, left, and Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 02, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds after New York had a go-ahead goal wiped out, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Islanders 5-3.

Burakovsky has scored in three consecutive games and also added an assist for Colorado, which has won four straight.

Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Devon Toews also had goals for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves. Toews added two assists against his former team.

The Islanders appeared to take the lead at 11:49 of the third period when Sebastian Aho's shot trickled through Kuemper's pads and slid across the goal line.

It was initially ruled a goal but reversed upon review.

Burakovsky then got the winner with a shot from the right circle at 12:48.

