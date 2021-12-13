Watch
Burakovsky gets 1st career hat trick, Avs beat Panthers 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, turns and celebrates after netting a goal for his first career hat trick as Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett looks on in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Colorado won 3-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:24:39-05

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-2.

Burakovsky got his three goals in a span of 12:05 from late in the second into the third for the Colorado’s fourth straight win.

Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for the Avalanche.

Joe Thornton and Brandon Montour scored in the third period for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves.

Colorado was without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Friday against Detroit.

The Avalanche then lost defenseman Jacob MacDonald after he took a hard check from Ryan Lomberg early in the second period.

