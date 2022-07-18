Watch Now
Denver7 | Sports

Actions

Bryant has 3 hits, Rockies beat Bucs 2-0 in 5th straight win

Pirates Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, right, is congratulated after reaching first base with an RBI-single by first base coach Ronnie Gideon during the seventh inning of a baseball game afainst the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Pirates Rockies Baseball
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 08:48:24-04

DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant had three hits and an RBI, Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single, and Jose Urena pitched six scoreless innings in the Colorado Rockies' 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday.

Bryant singled in an unearned run with two outs in the fifth inning and Blackmon drove in an insurance run with a two-out single in the seventh as the Rockies extended their winning streak to a season-long five games.

Urena (1-1) gave up five hits, with four strikeouts and two walks.

Pirates' right-hander Mitch Keller (3-7) was the hard-luck loser, giving up an unearned run and five hits in six innings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 | Sports

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018