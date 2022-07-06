Baker Mayfield has a new place to call home this upcoming NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cleveland Browns were trading its former No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

The deal will not be official until Mayfield passes a physical.

A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/xuTLqosmZm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2022

The Panthers confirmed the news on Twitter.

NBC Sports reported that Mayfield was set to make $18.8 million this season.

But it seems money wasn't going to be an obstacle.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Mayfield is taking a pay cut to make the deal happen.

Garafolo reported that the Browns would pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, and the Panthers would pay him about $5 million.

Mayfield's tenure with the Browns seemed all but over when the Browns acquired former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Carolina faces the Browns in week one.