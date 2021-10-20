Watch
Browns' Mayfield out with shoulder injury ahead of game against Broncos

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:55:08-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start.

The quarterback switch ends speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks.

By sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield will have some extra time to rest and heal because the Browns don’t play again until Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh.

The Browns will now turn to Keenum, who has made 62 career NFL starts, most recently for Washington in 2019.

