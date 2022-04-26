Watch the Denver7 NFL Draft Special Wednesday, with draft coverage through the weekend

DENVER – The Denver Broncos landed a franchise quarterback and an energetic, offense-oriented head coach this offseason. After general manager George Paton landed six impact players in his first draft last year, he’ll try to further bolster the team in the 2022 NFL Draft this week.

The Broncos do not currently own a first-round pick after trading their ninth overall pick to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal.

The Broncos currently own one second-round pick – No. 64 – and two third-round picks, Nos. 75 and 96 overall.

As of Tuesday, the Broncos owned six picks in rounds 4-7 – Nos. 115 and 116 in the fourth; No. 152 in the fifth; No. 206 in the sixth; and Nos. 232 and 234 in the seventh.

Paton picked up six players in last year’s draft who had immediate impacts, including cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round, running back Javonte Williams in the second, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and linebacker Baron Browning in the third, safety Caden Sterns in the fifth, and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the seventh. He is looking to repeat his success this year.

"I think we’re in a really good spot. I think there’s going to be value in those rounds where we can upgrade our team, upgrade our depth, and upgrade our speed which is everything we need to do,” Paton said on Friday. “We’re fortunate that in free agency, we filled a lot of needs and throughout the offseason. We don’t need to reach for players.”

In Broncos Insider Troy Renck has the Broncos selecting Wyoming linebacker and Legend High School star Chad Muma in the second round, Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant in the third, and Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with their second pick in the third round.

Click here for more draft analysis from Troy, and tune in all this week for in-depth draft coverage from the Denver7 Sports Team.