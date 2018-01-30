Von Miller set to star in 'Studio 58' Facebook Watch TV series

DENVER -- The Dos Equis dude has nothing on Von Miller.

Listen to Von talk about his life away from the football field, and he makes a compelling argument as the most interesting man in the world. And certainly one of the funniest.

He will now have it chronicled, allowing the rest of us to peek behind the curtain. Miller will host a weekly variety series from his Colorado home on Facebook Watch. "Von Miller's Studio 58" debuts Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first of eight scheduled episodes. The trailer features Miller, his brother and close friends enjoying adventures, including alligator wrestling and a medical, um, check-up for an elephant.

Miller loves connecting with his fans on social media. He has had a cameraman around since he signed his six-year, $114.1-million contract with the Broncos after earning Super Bowl 50 MVP honors. For Facebook, it makes sense. The show provides original content from a star who transcends sports. Miller became a celebrity with the non-football fans during his successful run on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," and is featured in national commercials, including for Old Spice.

“Having my own show is a dream come true,” Miller said in a press release. “I look forward to bringing the fans into my home and into my world each week. I know we are going to have some fun.”