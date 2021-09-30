Watch
Denver7 | SportsBroncos

Actions

Von Miller named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates a defensive stop against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Von Miller
Posted at 7:10 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 09:23:21-04

DENVER — Von Miller entered the spring with an uncertain future, wondering if the Broncos would exercise his contract option. He leaves the fall as the cornerstone of the 3-0 start, named AFC Defensive Player of The Month on Thursday.

Miller, 32, has four sacks and six tackles for a loss in three games. He changed his routine this offseason, listening more and training less as a concession to his age. It allowed him to enter the season at optimal health. Also, becoming a first-time father to son Valor has changed his perspective.

Von’s start has created a glossy enthusiasm about the Broncos defense, which has allowed the fewest points in the NFL. Miller is the only AFC player to record a sack in every game.

This represents his fourth player of the month honor:

  • 2012: November
  • 2014: October
  • 2016: September
  • 2021: September
ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS AFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE MONTH RECIPIENTS

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Broncos questioned in prostitution sting

Denver Broncos

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018