Von Miller lands with Rams after Broncos trade

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller fields questions after NFL football practice Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 08:54:46-04

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Von Miller spent Monday in a sentimental daze after the Denver Broncos traded him.

By the time Miller boarded a plane Tuesday for the West Coast, the pass-rushing star’s eyes were dry and his vision of the future was increasingly clear.

Miller participated in his first workout with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Miller's comfort level is rising by the hour as he realizes the opportunity given to him when the Broncos traded the face of their franchise.

The Rams already were a Super Bowl contender, and this former Super Bowl MVP is eager to make the trip with them.

