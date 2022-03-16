Von Miller agrees to terms on 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills

DENVER – Former Broncos defensive end Von Miller agreed to terms on a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday after days of speculation he might re-sign with the Broncos after a brief stint in Los Angeles.

Miller, who will turn 33 on March 26, signed a 6-year deal, the Bills confirmed. ESPN reported the deal would be worth $120 million, averaging $17.5 million a year for the first four years, with $51.5 million guaranteed.

“It’s been crazy, man. Crazy four hours going back and forth, man,” Miller said in a video posted to his Instagram story. “A lot of things I love in LA, but I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what’s good?! Is 40 open?”

The standout defensive end was traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season last year after seven games. Miller had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in the regular season, then added another four sacks and six tackles for losses during the playoffs as he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

There had been some interest from the Broncos in re-signing Miller, according to Broncos Insider Troy Renck, but he was expected to fetch a hefty price tag after his run with Los Angeles.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP teased Broncos fans hoping for his return on March 7, posting a picture of himself in a Broncos uniform on Instagram and writing, “58 or 40 … I wonder if they will give me my old locker back.” And on Twitter, he wrote, “I kinda want that old thing back. 5280.”

But the Broncos signed edge rusher Randy Gregory this week, effectively making it a long shot the team would sign Miller again.

And though ESPN reported the Rams were in contention to sign Miller to the end, he went with the Bills, who have made the playoffs for three consecutive years led by quarterback Josh Allen.

Miller has 115.5 career regular season sacks, 540 tackles and 154 tackles for loss. He is thought to be a sure-fire Broncos Ring of Famer and NFL Hall of Famer.