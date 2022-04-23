Troy Renck's Denver7 Broncos' Mock Draft

DENVER — The NFL draft is where fantasy intertwines with reality. Or where the SEC, ACC, etc., blends with the fanatics of Broncos Country.

The NFL's annual selection process begins Thursday night. Or more accurately for the Broncos, Friday evening. Denver traded the ninth overall pick — and four others and three players — for Russell Wilson. The price remains steep, but there's no cost too high to walk out of the tunnel every Sunday with a franchise quarterback.

"I will watch Russell Wilson highlights," joked Broncos general manager George Paton on how he will pass the time during the first round.

But the truth is, the Broncos did not trade away their entire future. They boast nine picks, including three in the top 96. The draft remains in Paton's wheelhouse. He landed six impact players in his first crack as the Broncos' shot caller last April, among them cornerback Pat Surtain II, running back Javote Williams and seventh-round edge rusher Jonathon Cooper.

"I think we’re in a really good spot. I think there’s going to be value in those rounds where we can upgrade our team, upgrade our depth, and upgrade our speed which is everything we need to do. We’re fortunate that in free agency, we filled a lot of needs and throughout the offseason. We don’t need to reach for players. We’re going to have flexibility," Paton said Friday. "Again, I talk about flexibility all the time. We can take the best player, we can move up, and we can move down. I really think we’re in a good spot heading into the draft."

So here it goes, my first attempt at predicting the Broncos' picks in rounds 2-7. Listen, this amounts to throwing darts with educated guesses. This was a fun exercise, nonetheless.

Enjoy. Complain. Join in.

BRONCOS SEVEN ROUND MOCK DRAFT:

Second round

64. Chad Muma, Wyoming, LB, 6-2, 239

Former star at Legend High School in Parker, Muma widens eyes with his energy and fundamental tackling. Fast enough to project as a three-down backer, an issue for the Broncos since the Super Bowl 50 season of Danny Trevathan and Brandon Marshall.

Names to Consider: Colorado State TE Trey McBride, Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant, Alabama LB Christian Harris, South Carolina Edge Kingsley Enagbare, Georgia LB Quay Walker, Oklahoma LB Nik Bonitto, Montana State LB Troy Andersen.

Third round

75. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati, CB, 6-1, 193

Named after NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Bryant brings quick hands and extreme confidence. With Ronald Darby possibly gone after this season and only five corners on the roster, the Broncos fill a need with a future potential starter. It wouldn't surprise me if Broncos go corner at 64, but the value might not be there.

Names to Consider: Tulsa OT Tyler Smith, Montana State LB Troy Anderson, Washington State OT Abraham Lucas.

96. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, OLB, 6-3, 248

Bonitto has great feet and hands, two things desired in pass rushers. Can spin past tackles. But he is not physical, leaving it difficult to set the edge. Could provide immediate rotational depth given the injury issues of Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb.

Names to Consider: Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson, Kentucky C Luke Fortner, BYU RB Tyler Allgeier, Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams.

Fourth round

115. Tyler Allgeier, BYU, RB, 5-10, 224

Big-bodied back with quick feet who scored 36 touchdowns in his final two college seasons. Javonte Williams needs someone who can spell him if Melvin Gordon does not return, and Allgeier brings a no-nonsense attitude, physicality and soft hands in the passing game.

Names to Consider: Alabama RB Brian Robinson, Georgia RB James Cook, LSU G Chasen Hines, Arizona State RB Rachaad White.

116. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State, TE, 6-5, 252

Ruckert would have to fall to be available. But he’s a willing, aggressive blocker and has athleticism that suggests his best football is ahead of him. Broncos need trusted depth.

Names to Consider: UCF DT Kalia Davis, Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar, Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders.

Fifth round

152. Smoke Monday, Auburn, S, 6-1, 207

Sounds like a character in Spaghetti Western. the best name – it’s actually Quindarious -- has game. He plays fast, likes contact, but is inconsistent and needs to add weight. Could help on special teams right away. Yusef Corker could make more sense, though.

Names to Consider: Kentucky S Yusuf Corker, LSU CB Cordale Flott, Miami S Bubba Bolden, Arizona State RB Rachaad White, Tennessee CB/S Alontae Taylor.

Sixth round

206. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, OT, 6-5, 310

Broncos need a long-term answer at right tackle. Jones is projectable, coachable and could benefit from a season as a swing player before challenging for time in year two.

Names to Consider: Nevada TE Cole Turner, Miami S Bubba Bolden, Brown QB E.J. Perry, Mississippi WR Braylon Sanders.

Seventh round

232. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC, CB, 6-1, 204

Has remarkable tools and length. Fundamentals are questionable. But if he puts it all together could be quite a find near the end of the draft.

Names to Consider: Iowa S Dane Belton, Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco.

234. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, WR, 6-2, 181

Thornton blazed a 4.28 40. He is small, but explosive. Provides future protection as a slot receiver if K.J. Hamler remains dogged by injuries.

Names to Consider: Coastal Carolina RB Shermari Jones, Colorado LB Nate Landman.