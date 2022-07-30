Thousands of Broncos fans attend Back Together Saturday training camp event

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a sea of blue and orange at UCHealth Training Center as Denver Broncos fans lined up Saturday morning to see their team in action. Some arrived as early as midnight.

"It's an annual thing we do. Whenever we do come out here, we make sure we get a good spot, just hold it down in the front and just be excited for the season," Jarold Hammond said.

The gates opened at 9 a.m. for the NFL's second Back Together Saturday training camp. Eager Broncos fans scooped up the 5,000 free tickets available for the event in under 10 minutes.

Denver7's Troy Renck recaps Day 4 of Broncos training camp

"You feel that hype to when Peyton Manning was here, you know? Now, that's back," Hammond said.

Fans say having a new quarterback like Russell Wilson and new coaching staff will turn things around for the team.

"I hope we're gonna get to the Super Bowl and just win [the] Super Bowl one more time like in 2015," Olivia Froese said.

But whether this dream ends up becoming reality, no doubt Broncos fans will have their team's back, win or lose, just like they always have.

"There's so many stars on our team now to where we can have that excitement again," Hammond said.