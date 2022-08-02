Watch Now
The Broncos’ first day in full pads featured a punch in the gut

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) takes part in drills during the NFL team's practice at the Broncos' headquarters Monday, June 13, 2022, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02

DENVER — Standout receiver Tim Patrick suffered a knee injury during team drills on Tuesday and was escorted off the field on a cart.

He is undergoing an MRI and there is fear it could be a serious injury.

Patrick made a leaping catch down the right sideline over cornerback Essang Bassey on a pass from Russell Wilson. As Patrick came to the ground he crumpled and grabbed at his leg. Practice stopped and teammates surrounded him.

After a few minutes down, Patrick left the field on a cart and needed help to enter the locker room, followed closely by general manager George Paton.

Patrick caught 53 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s most reliable threat last season. He had 51 receptions for 742 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. Patrick signed a three-year, $34 million contract extension last season with $18.5 million guaranteed.

Patrick is wildly popular among teammates for his edge and intensity. Cut multiple times, he carved out a special teams role before emerging as standout wideout.

