Shanahan, Holmgren, Kraft among Hall of Fame finalists

Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan speaks during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 27, 2022
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 24 seniors, coaches and contributors selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 10 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

The list of 12 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe.

