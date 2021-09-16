Sack attack. Von Miller aims to continue hot start vs. Trevor Lawrence

ENGLEWOOD -- Von Miller aged like Benjamim Button against the New York Giants.

The performance created a ripple effect when he stepped up to the podium Thursday. He's winning, he's spinning yarns, making jokes and getting sacks. Life is good when your trust the person under center. While he was mic'd up last Sunday, Von told Teddy Bridgewater he hasn't felt this way about a quarterback since Peyton Manning.

"I don't like putting stuff like that out. That was a moment for me and Teddy, But it's out there. I don't want anybody to feel a certain way because I told Teddy that. But I told Teddy the truth," Miller said. "He definitely has this vibe about him that guys want to play for. Guys believe in Teddy. He knows how to do it."

The Broncos offense captured its first lead with eight seconds remaining in the half. Denver never trailed again, and it left the defense in an advantageous position. They could play more aggressively, they forced the Giants to abandon the run, and turned Von loose. He should be in position to write a diary of havoc at Jacksonville, who have one of the worst offensive lines in the league.

According to The Athletic, first-year signal-callers facing coach Vic Fangio's defense for the first time own a 4-10 record since 2011. Justin Simmons appreciates that Fangio's scheme has more wrinkles than a Shar-Pei, especially against young quarterbacks. As for Von? He is cool with keeping it simple.

"I just want to rush. I just want to rush. I just want to rush the passer every single play. Just line me up left or right," Miller said. "I am different than Justin. I don't want to be challenged with covering tight ends and peeling. I can do all that stuff. I want to rush the quarterback every single down. But to Justin's point, coach Fangio always feels like there's more that can be done."

Miller, 32, hopes to be joined by Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb this week. But it's not trending in that direction. Chubb (left ankle) joined the team for stretch and peeled off to the sideline after attempting a slow jog. The trainers stretched him on the sideline and he rejoined his position group. But based on how he was moving — he was mostly an observer during the media viewing period — Chubb is no lock to make his season debut Sunday.

The Broncos are 6-13 when the pair play together, but that statistic is misleading. The offense has been terrible for years, and the duo combined for 26.5 sacks in 2018. Chubb's return would be welcomed. Whoever is out there knows it's a race to the quarterback with Von. Dre'Mont Jones lamented that Von took a sack away from him against the Giants.

Von shook his head when relayed the story. The future Hall of Famer admitted that he has fought for sacks upon further review as the team can turn them in for consideration. Von declined to appeal a sack that went to Chubb one season, but Von confessed he clawed one back from Shelby Harris in 2018.

"Me and Chubb actually split a sack on Patrick Mahomes. It was big because everybody wants to sack Patrick Mahomes. I beat my guy and I ran into Patrick and ran into Chubb. But I couldn't put our relationship and friendship on the line and turn that one in. I didn't want to be selfish even though it should have been a whole sack by me," Miller said. "Me and Shelby are not like me and Chubb. I had to turn that one. Shelby had the pick (against the Pittsburgh that day). I had to turn that one in."

Dre'Mont not fan of Urban

At Jacksonville, the Broncos will face two of the former faces of college football, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and coach Urban Meyer. Lawrence threw for 332 yards in the opener, but posted three interceptions for the first time in his life. Meyer was left grumpy with the loss in a week when he has had to squelch rumors connecting him to the USC job.

Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones played for Meyer at Ohio State, and admitted on Shelby Harris' podcast over the summer that he didn't connect with him. He's definitely not bidding to become the president of his fan club.

"No," said Jones when asked if he's surprised that Meyer is struggling in his transition. "Going from college to pros is always difficult no matter whether coaching or playing, especially because a lot of his philosophies are college-based. And you can’t do that with 30-plus men or even 25-plus men, who have been around the league and know what they’re doing now and been established. You got to shake things up in how you coach."

Footnotes

Graham Glasgow was in the stretch, but not in pads. The right guard played through an irregular heartbeat on Sunday, and it would not be a surprise if he takes a week to rest. If he cannot go, second-year pro Netane Muti will start. ...

Von Miller adjusted his workout regime this offseason as a concession to his age and ankle surgery. “When it’s time to train, I train as hard as I possibly can, but I am doing a lot more listening when it's time to rest." ...

Per NFL Network's James Palmer, who appears on The Broncos Podcast With Troy Renck this week, the Jaguars have allowed 20-plus points in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.