Peyton Manning to be inducted into Broncos Ring of Fame Sunday

DENVER – The Denver Broncos will honor Peyton Manning and his inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Ring of Fame ahead of and during Sunday’s game against Washington.

Manning was elected into the Ring of Fame in June and inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.

His name will be unveiled on the Ring of Fame façade, and he will be given his ring for the Ring of Fame at halftime of Sunday’s game, which starts at 2:25 p.m.

The pregame ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m. at Ring of Fame Plaza, where Manning’s pillar will be unveiled and he will be presented his orange jacket. He will also participate in a Q&A session with KOA NewsRadio’s Dave Logan.

Famed Broncos coach Mike Shanahan was inducted into the Ring of Fame during the Broncos-Raiders game earlier this month.