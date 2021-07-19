Watch
Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast

Posted at 3:05 PM, Jul 19, 2021
ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It’s just not in a way anyone expected and it won’t be for the full season.

Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.

Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season.

