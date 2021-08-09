Peyton Manning inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50, but his love for football remains stronger than ever.

Sounding like a future team owner or even commissioner, Manning delivered a passionate induction speech Sunday about the future of the sport. Of course there were one-liners at the expense of Ray Lewis and Tom Brady, but Manning used his eight minutes to focus on family, teammates, coaches and protecting the game.

“God bless you. And God bless football,” the five-time MVP concluded to roaring applause.

Manning joined Steve Atwater and John Lynch as inductees over the weekend.

Our Broncos insider Troy Renck provides the recap of Manning closing one chapter and opening another intriguing one.