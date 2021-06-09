Peyton Manning elected to Broncos Ring of Fame

DENVER -- No detail was too small for Peyton Manning. When he arrived in Denver, saddled by speculation that he was finished because of neck surgery, Manning remained determined to write additional chapters to one of the NFL's greatest stories.

All he did was author four seasons worthy of a Disney movie. He shattered records, broke opponents' hearts and walked off as a champion, the only quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with two different teams. He carved his legacy with the Colts, but Manning cemented it with the Broncos.

Wednesday, he was elected to the franchise's Ring of Fame, the 35th member of the exclusive club of all-time Broncos greats.

"His competitive nature drove his passion to really figure things out, to never leave any stone unturned," said linebacker Von Miller, who should join Manning in the Ring of Fame and Canton once his career concludes. "That's just Peyton. Peyton is Peyton. There will never be another Peyton Manning."

Denver Broncos Peyton Manning's Broncos Ring of Fame insignia.

Manning's worth has only amplified in his absence. The Broncos have not reached the playoffs since he retired, and have started 10 different quarterbacks.

"He was the Sheriff," former Broncos Pro Bowl safety T.J. Ward explained. "Enough said."

The Broncos own a 23-41 without Manning, the first team in NFL history to miss the postseason five consecutive years after winning the title. During the regular season, Manning posted a 45-12 record in Denver, winning four AFC West titles, advancing to a pair of Super Bowls, while setting a record for consecutive division road wins.

Manning will always be known for two things in Denver: his 2013 season and his triumphant exit.

In 2013, Manning set the NFL single-season record with 55 touchdown passes, beginning on opening night with seven in a rout of the defending-champion Ravens. In his final season with the Broncos, he struggled with clumsy performances and uncharacteristic interceptions. He finally left the lineup late in the season against the Chiefs after suffering plantar fasciitis his foot. Backup Brock Osweiler went 5-2 in his absence, but ugly losses to the Raiders and Steelers created concerns about the team's postseason viability.

In the final regular season game, with homefield advantage in the playoffs at stake, Osweiler and the offense fizzled with five turnovers.

Something was missing -- Manning, the only five-time MVP in NFL history.

He jogged onto the field straight from central casting.

"The first thing he said in the huddle was no more (bleeping) excuses," running back C.J. Anderson recalled. "That just set us straight right there. It was time to get our (bleep) together."

On the first play, Manning called an audible -- something missing throughout the game. The Chargers were expecting a run, but Manning guided the play into the opposite direction.

"I knew right then that we were going to be fine," tackle Ryan Harris said.

The Broncos won, then Manning found the blueprint for the postseason. Make a couple of big plays -- and protect the football. It led to wins over the Steelers and Patriots, setting up a Super Bowl 50 matchup against the heavily-favored Carolina Panthers. Manning did just enough to keep the Panthers honest, then turned to the run game and let the Orange Rush defense smother Carolina. As such, Manning ended his career as a champion, joining John Elway to accomplish the feat.

"He's an incredible person. Just the dedication and everything he put into his career, and his friendships. He was able to toe those lines of friendship and also demanding such excellence. It made him a truly incredible leader," said kicker Brandon McManus, who is the only remaining member of Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos along with Von. "He was an incredible competitor."