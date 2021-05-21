Paton promotes Mougey to director of player personnel, will serve as GM’s second in command

ENGLEWOOD – George Paton continued reshaping his front office on Friday. In his third hire this week, he did not go far to find his No. 2 man.

Paton named Darren Mougey as his new director of player personnel, a spot vacated when Matt Russell retired following John Elway’s move upstairs that provided Paton with full authority over the personnel and football department.

While Paton landed external hires in Kelly Kleine, the executive director of football operations and special advisor to GM, and Roman Phifer, senior personnel executive, he stayed in-house for Mougey.

Considered a rising star in the industry, Mougey has worked for the Broncos since 2012. He began as intern and worked his way up to the team’s assistant director of college scouting in 2020.

“Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive,” Paton said in a press release. “Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities. We’re fortunate to have Darren leading our pro and college scouting while also being a sounding board on all roster decisions.”

Mougey scouted and worked the western region for the Broncos the past five years. He played high school football at Scottsdale’s Chaparral High before becoming a standout, 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end at San Diego State. After making a run at the NFL for two years with the Falcons and Cardinals, he coached preps for a season before entering scouting with the Broncos.