Open and Shut Case. Bridgewater dazzles as Broncos' smother Giants

MEADOWLANDS, N.J. -- The moment this season became different was not a moment at all. It happened three times.

The Broncos went for it thrice on fourth down, coach Vic Fangio junking his payphone for an iPhone, eschewing a saddle for bareback, leaving the diving board with an epic splash. Nothing like three fourth-down conversions to inflate a team's confidence with helium. Nothing like Teddy Bridgewater impersonating Peyton Manning to change the narrative.

It was simple -- well nothing with the Broncos is easy -- and after 60 Minutes, the Broncos ended their eight-game September losing skid with an impressive season-opening 27-7 victory at stunned Metlife Stadium.

The Broncos scored on every possession but two late in the fourth quarter. Bridgwater was 28-for-36 for 264 yards and two scores with two minutes. They punted once.

These are not your brother's Denver Broncos. Or your neighbor's. The defense held the Giants to 112 first-half yards, stiffened in the red zone, and welcomed back Von Miller with two sacks. The eye-opening performance soothed the loss of receiver Jerry Jeudy with an apparent high right ankle sprain.

If there was any doubt this season was unique, the point was driven home late in the first quarter. Facing a fourth-and-7 from the 37-yard line, Broncos coach Vic Fangio had a choice. Take the paved road of ordinary or veer into the dirt with the top down. Fangio showed confidence in Bridgewater, and they let down their hair and went to the air. Bridgewater drilled Tim Patrick for a 15-yard gain (So all those who said Fangio would have never gone for on it on fourth down in a real game like he did in Seattle, consider yourself wrong).

The drive, however, fizzled when Bridgewater drilled a Giants defender in the head on a pass intended for Noah Fant as Tim Patrick sneaked into the back of the end zone wide open. The Broncos settled for a 23-yard field goal from Brandon McManus. Kicks lose road games, but the Broncos were 3-3 when scoring first last season (2-8 on the reverse), and held the ball for 8 minutes, 42 seconds over 15 plays.

The Giants showed how field goals can lose road games. They responded with a 75-yard march in half the time, capped by Sterling Shepard's 37-yard touchdown reception. Linebacker Alexander Johnson lacked depth in the flat, but Shepard outran rookie Patrick Surtain II, who missed a high tackle to allow the score.

Denver responded with a big third-down conversion on its next possession. Bridgewater found Jeudy on a crossing route for 11 yards. A late hit put the Broncos in a ripe position. And just like that, they found the random banana peel, slipping into frustration.

On second-and-7 from the 10 with 4:17 left in the half, Bridgewater completed a 6-yard pass to Albert Okwuegbunam. As he turned upfield, veteran Logan Ryan charged in for the tackle and knocked the ball loose. The referees ruled the safety had possession before his knee touched out of bands, using a lengthy delay that included the Broncos offense running back onto the field to confirm the call.

This type of lapse would have had the Broncos running mental laps of sorrow last season. Again, this is not 2020. Or 2019, confirmed by the "Let's Go Broncos!" Cheers from fans above their locker room entrance.

Things changed for good late in the first half.

On fourth-and-2 with 48 seconds left from the Giants' 49, Bridgewater rolled up his sleeves. Courtland Sutton slithered free for a 14-yard reception, his first since tearing his left ACL a year ago in Pittsburgh. Going no-huddle, Bridgewater followed with darts to Jeudy (17 yards) and Tim Patrick (16). It set up first and goal at the 2 with 13 seconds left and two timeouts.

It created flexibility that the run remained in play. As such, Bridgewater faked to Melvin Gordon with RPO action and slid along the line as Patrick came all the way from the opposite to catch a flick pass for a score, shoving the Broncos ahead 10-7.

This kind of stuff did not happen last season. Maybe the Broncos can have good things.

It's impossible to overstate the importance of that drive. The Broncos entered Sunday 1-15 under Fangio when trailing at halftime. Not only did Denver hold an advantage, but it was enforcing its will. The Broncos outgained the Giants 208-112 and held them to 33 yards outside of two passing plays.

After two quarters, Bridgewater was 19-for-22 for 171 yards and a touchdown. His 86.4 completion percentage represented the highest in the first half by a Denver quarterback since Manning (25 of 28, 89.3 percent in 2013), and the fourth-highest by a Bronco since 1991.

And he was even better to start the second half. He sprinkled some pixie dust on a scramble and risky throw to K.J. Hamler for a first down, who dropped a 50-yard score moments later. Teddy found Jeudy for a 20-yard gain and hit Okwuegbunam for a 4-yard score.

It kept the Broncos perfect on fourth down in three attempts and offered redemption for Okwuegbunam.

The 16 play, 75-yard, 8:12 slalom course was only undercut by a gruesome injury. Jeudy appeared to suffer a right lower leg injury as he was tackled. Many teammates surrounded Jeudy as he hopped onto the cart. He was ruled out almost immediately. According to early reports, he suffered a high ankle sprain.

McManus added a 36-yard field goal w 12:44 remaining, then Melvin Gordon delivered the haymaker with a 70-yard scoring burst in the fourth as the stadium emptied. The Broncos, at one point, entered the red zone on five straight possessions. The improvement is promising.

In the first half, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 42-yard to Darius Slayton, who beat Kyle Fuller down the right sideline. It provided short-lived hope that this would be a game. Not exactly.

On first-and-10 at the 30-yard line, Von Miller broke out a pen and began writing a diary of havoc. He snuffed out a short pass to Kadarius Toney, smothering him for a six-yard loss. It knocked the Giants out of the field goal range.

The Broncos defense was dominant.

Four hours before the first snap, Giants fans began arriving to tailgate. In lot M, longtime Big Blue supporters brought out a mini oven, three propane tanks, a generator, planning for lunch and dinner with accompanying wine and beer. They haven't seen New York win a season-opening home game since 2010.

They are still waiting. Waiting on a quarterback. Waiting for a victory. The Broncos have lived this. As they entered the Jets locker room, they walked pass the motto on the door that screamed: "All Gas, No Brakes." The Broncos read it, applied it and now their winless Septembers are over. They will be favored in their next two games.

Yes, this year is different. And so, too, are these Broncos.

Chubb sidelined

Forty-five minutes before kickoff Bradley Chubb bounced around in pregame, exalting his teammates. The problem was he was in shorts and a cap. Despite an aggressive push, Chubb's left ankle did not improve enough to play, leaving the Pro Bowler inactive for the openers. His long-term health outweighed the short-term benefit in a 17-game season. The other six inactives were cornerback Nate McCrary, Kary Vincent Jr., Jamar Johnson, Cam Fleming, Andrew Beck, McTelvin Agim.

Footnotes

Teddy Bridgewater became the first black quarterback to start the Broncos season opener. He hopes to inspire others with this achievement, but admitted his focus is on wins. "It's that simple," Bridgewater said last week. Bridgewater represents the team's 11th starting since Peyton Manning retired following Super Bowl 50. Only two have a winning record: Trevor Siemian (13-11) and Brett Rypien (1-0). Seven have started under Vic Fangio, tied for the second-most in a coach's first 33 games. ... Von Miller netted a first-quarter sack and a tackle for a loss. ... Josey Jewell forced a fumble, recovered by Malik Reed for the first takeaway of the season. ... Broncos elevated cornerback Nate Hairston and running back Damarea Crockett from the practice squad to add depth to special teams. Crockett was used on kick returner.