Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur enters COVID-19 protocols

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Surging cases in Colorado continue impacting the Broncos as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur entered COVID-19 protocols on Friday morning.

Shurmur represents the fifth member of the Broncos to test positive since last Saturday, and seventh in the past 17 days. All were breakthrough cases as coach Vic Fangio said those affected were vaccinated.

Fangio said he knows who will call the plays on Sunday if Shurmur remains unavailable — he would need a negative test on Saturday and Sunday — but declined to reveal it.

Quarterback coach Mike Shula will communicate with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the headset if Shurmur is sidelined, and the Broncos have two other coaches who have run offenses on gameday with offensive line boss Mike Munchak and running backs coach Curtis Modkins.

Vic Fangio said it’s “too late” for quarterback contingency plans, and believes they will be OK with Drew Lock returning on Monday.

The recent outbreak began with offensive lineman Netane Muti and tight end Noah Fant testing positive. Both returned to practice this week. However, backup QB Lock tested positive Saturday in Texas after learning on the flight that a close contact outside the building had tested positive. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, linebacker Justin Strnad and offensive lineman Austin Schlottman were added to the list this week.

It is unnerving, defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones admitted.

"It's been a huge concern. I feel like guys left and right are getting popped with the COVID card. I am just trying to do my part, avoid it, wear my mask and do my due diligence," Jones said. "(As for the meetings) we are less tight-knit. You got a guy here and another guy three seats later as far as part as possible. It's tough. It feels like last year again. Hopefully we can avoid that."

Jones admitted that players have talked about limiting their activities outside the building. That was regulated last year, but not an issue among vaccinated players this season.

"All that, not going out to dinner as much, trying to avoid outside contact as much as possible. Just trying being in a bubble. You have to," Jones said. "It (stinks) because we got into a routine with a sense of normalcy. Now, we are kind of reverting to that 2020 season a little bit. Like I said, we have to do our part."

On Thursday, the state of Colorado reported 3,912 new COVID-19 cases with an additional 58 people hospitalized.

